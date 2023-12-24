Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Governor Hochul signs bill to end wildlife killing contests

State issues guidelines to avoid coyotes
Ezra Shaw
<p>(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)</p>
State issues guidelines to avoid coyotes
Posted at 10:15 PM, Dec 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-23 22:15:10-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's new legislation committed to ending needless wildlife deaths in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill ending wildlife killing contests. It will now be illegal to to kill animals like foxes, coyotes and bobcats for cash or prizes. New York is the tenth state to end these contests.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!