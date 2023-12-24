Governor Hochul signs bill to end wildlife killing contests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's new legislation committed to ending needless wildlife deaths in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill ending wildlife killing contests. It will now be illegal to to kill animals like foxes, coyotes and bobcats for cash or prizes. New York is the tenth state to end these contests.
Posted at 10:15 PM, Dec 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-23 22:15:10-05
