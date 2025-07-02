Governor Hochul pushing back on proposed NYSEG and RG&E rate hikes

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul is pushing back on proposed NYSEG and RG&E rate hikes.
According to the proposal, NYSEG is requesting an increase in annual electric revenues of around $460 million and estimates it would result in a monthly bill increase of about $33 for residential customers using around 600 kilowatt-hours.
In addition, NYSEG is requesting an increase in annual gas revenues of around $93 million and estimates it would result in a monthly bill increase of about $33 for a typical residential customer.
In a statement, the governor called on the Department of Public Service to scrutinize the proposed rate hikes.
“At a time when New Yorkers are struggling to meet everyday costs, New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) and the Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation (RG&E) must find a way to avoid these unacceptably high rate hikes. I am calling on the Department of Public Service to scrutinize these proposals to ensure these companies have the resources to keep our energy grid going but are not making additional profit off the backs of ratepayers.”
- Gov. Hochul