Governor Hochul pushing back on proposed NYSEG and RG&E rate hikes

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul is pushing back on proposed NYSEG and RG&E rate hikes.

According to the proposal, NYSEG is requesting an increase in annual electric revenues of around $460 million and estimates it would result in a monthly bill increase of about $33 for residential customers using around 600 kilowatt-hours.

In addition, NYSEG is requesting an increase in annual gas revenues of around $93 million and estimates it would result in a monthly bill increase of about $33 for a typical residential customer.

In a statement, the governor called on the Department of Public Service to scrutinize the proposed rate hikes.