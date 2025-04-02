Governor Hochul pushes easier subscription cancellations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Canceling streaming services can be a complicated process.

Governor Hochul announced she's negotiating with subscription companies, except those exempt through the FCC and FTC, to make canceling those subscriptions easier and more transparent.

A representative from her office told me she couldn't release more details during ongoing negotiations, but that it's part of New York State's budget, which could be passed in two weeks.

"Governor Hochul has signed significant consumer protections into law that are helping to crack down on telemarketers, fight back against Pharmacy Benefit Managers, allow New Yorkers to easily cancel gym memberships and end medical debt," the representative said. "The Governor's Executive Budget proposed strong consumer protections, and we are in the process of working with the Legislature on a budget that meets the needs of all New Yorkers."

A study by Statista found that 85% of consumers had at least one paid subscription that went unused each month. At the top of that list is Netflix.