ConnectALL Program pushes for expanded broadband across the state

Posted at 11:14 PM, Oct 31, 2022
Governor Hochul announced Monday that New York's ConnectAll office has identified over 31,000 address across the state that are unserved or underserved by broadband.

This data was submitted to the Federal Communications Commission's broadband mapping project.

This project allows for informed federal funding decisions to ensure high-speed internet is available in every home across the country.

According to the Governor's office, the Commerce Department is expected to distribute money to states in late 2023 based on the FCC's broadband maps.

