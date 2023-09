ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Hochul addressed concerns regarding the ammunition background check regulations. She says there have been mixed opinions on the plan.

However, she says that overall, the background checks have been linked to positive changes.

"We're also getting feedback that it's working. So, there are certainly going to be cases where you'll get anecdotally here and there."

Hochul says the plan is being monitored to fix and improve any "bugs" that may get in the way.