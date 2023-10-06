Governor Hochul announces application fee waivers

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced application fee waivers for NYW public and private colleges. In fact, 40 private colleges and universities will have free application opportunities available for students applying to college.

"Education is the backbone of our society, and I am committed to providing opportunities that support every student’s journey to a higher education,” said Hochul.

For more information as to which institutions will be offering this opportunity, the list is provided by the Higher Education Services Corporation.