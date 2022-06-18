Governor Hochul announces $50 million investment into East Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday a $50 million targeted investment to address the needs of the East Buffalo community.

The announcement comes five weeks after the fatal mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

This investment, according to Hochul, will help build back and strengthen the community as the state and local officials work together to determine long-term economic development.

Hochul said this investment will help combat the food insecurity in East Buffalo by expanding free transportation services to additional grocery stores or markets.

Funding will also be delegated to capital and operating grants for local small businesses, job training efforts, foreclosure prevention and a pilot program that offers door-to-door educational programs.

The Governor also announced $3 million to be invested into the Resource Council of Western New York, which has provided daily services and food access to the East Buffalo community since the attack.

Saturday's announcement builds on investments the Governor has made into East Buffalo, including: