Governor Hochul announces $3 million for Buffalo Irish Center

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Irish Center is getting a makeover!

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that the Buffalo Irish Center will receive $3 million in state funding for renovations.

The $8 million project will renovate 14 rooms and spaces throughout the 100-year-old facility. Planned upgrades include new flooring, lighting, HVAC, electrical and plumbing. Plus, additional accessibility and security.

"South Buffalo's Irish community has helped shape the identity and character of Western New York for generations," Governor Hochul said. "This $3 million investment will help modernize the Buffalo Irish Center, improve accessibility and preserve an important gathering place so it can continue serving families and celebrating Irish heritage for years to come."