Governor Hochul announces $10 million investment for Buffalo's East Side

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul is looking to bolster the state's investment into various projects in Buffalo's East Side communities.

During her visit to the Queen City on Friday, she announced that applications are now open for the East Side Building Fund.

It's a new $10 million investment in projects both big and small

Things like conventional renovations to existing buildings, providing grants covering up to 90% of total project costs for roofing, structural stabilization and storefront improvements.

Also, much larger projects, providing up to half the project costs for major restorations, adaptive reuse and new construction.

This East Side Building Fund is targeting business districts.

Applications for some of this state money can be found here, and must be submitted by 4 p.m. On Friday, June 27.

Public information meetings will be held later this month and in June to assist those applying for grants, you can find that information here.