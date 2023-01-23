Gov. Kathy Hochul making ways in effort to recruit more volunteer firefighters in NYS

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed creating a new fund to pay volunteer firefighters during their core training.

Some WNY volunteer firefighters tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the governor’s proposal is a big step in recruitment.

Lt. David Morales of Getzville Fire Company says he’s used to the lack of manpower.

“It can be more concerning when you have fewer volunteer firefighters covering more and more infrastructure that’s going up,” he says. “And that is something that normally is already difficult, but more difficult given the fact that we have reduced the number in the last couple of years. So anytime we get increased manpower is something we really want to see.”

The Secretary of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, John D’Alessandro, says the hard work of volunteer firefighters is vital.

In New York, 75 to 85 percent of all fire emergencies are done by volunteers,” says John D’Alessandro. “In New York, we’ve seen a dramatic decline of people becoming volunteer firefighters over the last 20 years.”

The Secretary says several volunteer firehouses in New York State have to travel long distances which can lead to burnout.

“So we need to do everything possible to have the public realize that we’re all volunteers in their communities,” he says. “And to get people who are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter or EMS provider to take action on it.”

Meantime, in Getzville the fire company says there are some opportunities to look into while Gov. Hochul comes up with a set plan for her proposal.

“You can get scuba certified in Getzville. There’s a rescue team if you’re into climbing. There’s an EMT aid to it,” says Morales. “And I think a lot of people use that to get their certification to get a job elsewhere with it.”

Click here to find more information on the Erie County fire training.