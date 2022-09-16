Watch Now
Gov. Hochul urges New Yorkers to be aware of potential student debt scams

Posted at 2:18 PM, Sep 16, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul issued a warning Friday to student loan borrowers on recent attempts by scammers to steal money and personal information.

Scammers are apparently impersonating government agencies by promising immediate student loan relief to borrowers.

On Aug. 24, President Biden announced a new plan to deliver relief to American student loan borrowers. The plan promised up to $20,000 of relief to borrowers that make under $125,000 a year.

The governor's office says borrowers can avoid student loan forgiveness scams by doing the following:

  • Seeking trusted information and sources
  • Not trusting any person or program who promises early or special access, or guaranteed eligibility
  • Not giving any personal information, Federal Student Aid ID, or social security number to anyone who calls you
  • When encountering a scam, always report it. You can contact the official Federal Student Aid website to file a complaint. The U.S. Department of Education offers tips and resources, here.
