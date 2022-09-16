Gov. Hochul urges New Yorkers to be aware of potential student debt scams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul issued a warning Friday to student loan borrowers on recent attempts by scammers to steal money and personal information.

Scammers are apparently impersonating government agencies by promising immediate student loan relief to borrowers.

On Aug. 24, President Biden announced a new plan to deliver relief to American student loan borrowers. The plan promised up to $20,000 of relief to borrowers that make under $125,000 a year.

The governor's office says borrowers can avoid student loan forgiveness scams by doing the following:

