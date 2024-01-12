Gov. Hochul declares state of emergency for Western New York ahead of lake effect snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she will declare a state of emergency for Western New York ahead of the high winds and lake effect snow expected to impact the region over the weekend.

Hochul said this allows the state to contract for suppliers, get people pre-positioned, and get all the materials needed on the ground. The National Guard will be positioned in WNY starting Saturday morning.

7 Weather Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski said a High Wind Warning will be in place for all of WNY from Friday afternoon through early Sunday morning. Winds will gust near 60 mph at times with power outages possible. A Winter Storm Warning will be in place from 10 a.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday for Niagara and Orleans counties and 10 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties. In addition, a Lakeshore Flood Warning will be in place Saturday through early Sunday. You can find the latest weather information here.

Hochul also announced that beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks will be banned from the I-90 from exit 46 (Henrietta) to the PA border. They will also be banned from the Buffalo Skyway, Route 219, Route 400, I-190 north — north of the Grand Island Bridge, I-290, I-990, Route 33 and I-86 in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. The governor said additional travel bans could happen, but nothing at this time.

According to Hochul, 5,500 utility crew members are already in WNY ready to help restore power and they will add more as necessary. In addition, warming shelters will be set up by the state.

The governor offered advice to Buffalo Bills fans heading to the game in Orchard Park on Sunday as well, she said if you have tickets you should listen to the forecast and drive safely back and forth. The state is in communication with Erie County, the NFL and Bills security to ensure they are doing everything in their power to keep people safe.