Gov. Hochul signs legislation to support Holocaust survivors in multiple state institutions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul signed legislation Wednesday to honor and support Holocaust survivors in educational, cultural, and financial institutions.

The new legislation will ensure that schools are properly providing students with an education on the Holocaust as well as requiring museums to acknowledge the art that was stolen by the Nazi regime.

The package will also require the NYS Department of Financial Service to publish a list of financial institutions that waive fees for Holocaust reparation payments.

"As New Yorkers we are united in our solemn commitment to Holocaust survivors: We will never forget," Hochul said. "We owe it to them, their families, and the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust to honor their memories and ensure future generations understand the horrors of this era."

The legislation will additionally direct the state's education department to determine if school districts are meeting education requirements on the instruction of the Holocaust. Educating students on the Holocaust has been required by law since 1994.

The Department of Education will also be required to identify how non-compliant schools will close gaps in knowledge about the Holocaust.

