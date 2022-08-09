Gov. Hochul signs legislation to promote job opportunities for New Yorkers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul signed legislation on Tuesday to increase public awareness of the availability of jobs in New York State.

The legislation will authorize the state's Department of Labor to develop a campaign to promote the New York State Job Bank.

The Job Bank is an online resource that aims to connect New York State job seekers with over 250,000 jobs across all industries.

"I encourage businesses who haven't used the New York State Job Bank to join the hundreds of other employers who have listed their jobs to be seen by tens of thousands of candidates," Hochul said.

The DOL's campaign will available through a series of outlets, including the internet, radio, billboards, and more. The campaign will require the Department of Labor to update the governor and legislature on a list of steps taken during the campaign as well as any needs that should be addressed for future awareness campaigns.

You can access the NYS Job Bank here.