Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Hochul signs legislation to expand access to Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

Kathy Hochul
Seth Wenig/AP
Lieutenant Governor of New York Kathy Hochul speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Kathy Hochul
Posted at 1:38 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 13:38:15-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul signed legislation Thursday that expands access to the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program statewide.

The new legislation will establish uniformity on what qualifies as full-time employment for purposes of accessing the program. It also allows public service employers the opportunity to certify employment for workers, which eliminates barriers when applying for and accessing the forgiveness program.

The PSLF is a program that rewards and incentivizes public service work by canceling a portion of borrowers' student loans. The program requires borrowers to be a full-time public service employee and make 120 qualifying payments towards their student loans. When this is completed, the remainder of the student loan debt is forgiven.

"If you spend your days working for the people of New York, you shouldn't spend your nights worrying abouthow to pay us back," Hochul said. "This legislation acknowledges the significant contributions of our public servants, first responders, educators, and more, by helping unlock federal loan forgiveness for countless members of New York's workforce."

New Yorkers who work in public service have until Oct. 31, 2022, to take advantage of the PSLF waiver.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United