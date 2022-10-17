Gov. Hochul signs legislation strengthening LGBTQ support network for older New Yorkers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Monday signed legislation that will amend the program administered by the state's Office for the Aging.

The new legislation will include consideration of barriers caused by sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and HIV status, amongst others. The new inclusion will fall into a clarification of the Older Americans Act of 1965.

The Hochul administration believes that the new factors of the bill will help support each individual's capacity to live independently.

"As Governor, one of my top priorities is making sure all New Yorkers receive the care and help they need regardless of their identity," Hochul said. "There is drastic inequity in physical and mental care for older adults in the LGBTQ community, and this legislation is an important step in addressing those inequities while helping ensure LGBTQ older New Yorkers receive the same respect and support as anyone else in the state."

According to Services & Advocacy for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual & Transgender Elders, older LGTBQ adults lack traditional sources of support and caregiving and have poorer physical and mental health than their non-LGBTQ counterparts.

The original Older Americans Act of 1965 does not explicitly include older LGBTQ Americans in its guidance. The new inclusions are expected to provide more support to and help recognize the needs of older LGBTQ adults.

