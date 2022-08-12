Watch Now
Gov. Hochul signs bill reducing signatures for Buffalo School Board candidates

Eileen Buckley
Posted at 9:48 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 22:06:53-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Running for a seat on the Buffalo School Board just got a little easier.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation today reducing the number of necessary petition signatures for school board candidates in the City of Buffalo.

Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Senator Tim Kennedy sponsored the bill.

"As someone who began her career in local government, I know first-hand how important school boards and local elected offices are to communities in every corner of New York State. Thanks to this new law, we'll expand the pool of qualified, diverse, and talented candidates who can run for local office in Buffalo."
Governor Hochul

