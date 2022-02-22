Gov. Hochul signs bill allowing hemp farmers to grow cannabis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation, called the Cannabis Cultivation Bill, that will allow hemp farmers to grow cannabis as early as this spring.

"We are very excited knowing the next level we can go with this and do it right,” VP and master gardener at One Hemp Holistics James Bullman said.

"It's a lot of getting everything organized, and it's coming up quick,” President of One Hemp Holistics Kari Bullman said. “May is right around the corner.

One Hemp Holistics in Niagara Falls said they plan on participating in the program, hoping it will give business a boost.

"Business has definitely been a challenge,” Kari Bullman said. “So, these industries, being as parallel as they are, it feels really good."

James Bullman said this will bring more jobs into the region.

There's just going to be a lot of moving parts to this,” James Bullman said. “It’s not just putting it in the ground, we're tracking that plant from seed to harvest."

"It’s a huge opportunity to kind of get a head start,” Owner of Bison Botanics Justin Schultz said. “To be the first people locally, in Western New York, or among the first people."

Schultz said he expects the process of applying for the license to go smoothly.

“We don't know the details yet,” Schultz said. “But we do expect the process to be very quick."

For now, cannabis cannot be sold as retail products in New York State. But Schultz said they will be ready when dispensaries open.

"We are only able to stockpile product until the retail locations do open,” Schultz said.

"They're still working on all the regulations,” Kari Bullman said. “So, no one really knows the date yet, they just anticipate it's a year out."