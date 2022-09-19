Gov. Hochul sends support to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona landfall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announces support for Puerto Rico in the wake of devastating flooding and winds caused by Hurricane Fiona.

Fiona is the worst storm to hit Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria in September 2017. Hochul directed New York State Police to send 50 state troopers to assist with keeping island residents safe. Fifty state troopers will be additionally sent in the coming weeks.

Teams from the New York Power Authority have also stated their readiness to help assist in restoring power to Puerto Rico.

"New York knows full well the devastating impact that Mother Nature can bring, and that is why we stand ready to help the people of Puerto Rico recover and rebuild from this terrible storm," Hochul said. "Our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico are incredibly resilient but, in times like this, New York will

be there to help in any way we can, including sending personnel and resources to help the island and its residents recover."

President Biden declared the hurricane an emergency on Sunday, and authorized FEMA to coordinate any disaster relief efforts.

Rainfall on the island has totaled 12 to 20 inches so far, with up to 30 inches in some localized areas. Over one million Puerto Ricans are without power. Tropical storm conditions have continued to impact the island.