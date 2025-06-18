Gov. Hochul reviewing bill to discontinue free gas hookups for new homeowners

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul's Office told me the governor is reviewing legislation that would reverse an old state rule that allows free gas line hookups within 100 feet of new homes.

The bill, which was passed by the New York State Legislature, covers part of the NY HEAT Act.

"Anytime someone builds a new home, we all pay for their new gas line," said New York State Assemblyman Patrick Burke (D), who voted in favor of the bill. "If people want to add gas to their home, they can. It's just the rest of us aren't going to pay for it."

The bill is sponsored by Assembly Member Jo Anne Simon (D) of Brooklyn. She has expressed that it will save ratepayers a combined $200 million annually. Supporters said the purpose of the bills is to save ratepayers money.

"This was re-looking at something and saying, why is everyone splitting something that not everyone is really using or utilizing?" Burke said.

Those against the bill argue that taking away the free service will only hurt the housing market more.

"Now with new home construction and major renovations, it will add anywhere from $7,500 to $15,000 in upfront costs, possibly as high as $25,000 depending on where you live to connect to natural gas," said New York State Assemblyman Patrick Chludzinski (R).

Supporters of the bill said this will give an incentive for more New Yorkers to switch over to electric, to save money and the environment. However, Chludzinski called it an "agenda" that is just not practical.

"Especially a bad policy for Western New Yorkers, where our ability to survive harsh winters and severe storms depends on natural gas," said Chludzinski.

On Tuesday, I contacted lawmakers in favor of the bill, but most were in session in Albany.

"Are New Yorkers able to survive on just electric energy right now?"

Chludzinski

"I do not believe so. Prior to coming out to the New York State Assembly, I worked as a police officer through the 2022 blizzard, which lasted five days, and we saw people that had no electric. Elderly folks, families heating their homes with the gas burners on their stoves. So, to try and move away from this clean natural gas energy source in western New York is just a bad idea."

Burke

"I don't think we're going to, we already have all this infrastructure in place. We just don't want to expand it. You expand it, then you have to maintain it and then you like it keeps this thing going, right? People using their gas stoves for heat, especially if it's not vented, could be deadly. And so people have to be aware of the real health risks of doing something like that. I don't feel comfortable with this idea of, of course, in a life or death situation, if you are going to freeze or not, you take the risk. But alternatively, like use blankets. Most furnaces now you need electric for them to work for them to operate anyway. Your last choice should be opening up your stove and putting all that toxicity in the air in your home."

The push for green energy is outlined in the state's (CLCPA) 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which looks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in New York by 40% by 2030, and 85% by 2050.

"Are we truly willing to risk our families freezing in their homes just to satisfy ideals of this agenda from Albany?" asked Chludzinski. "And when we're in the midst of a housing crisis in New York, this is just going to further exacerbate that, adding additional costs to young families that, you know, have a vision of maybe owning and building their own home someday."