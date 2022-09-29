Gov. Hochul introduces new directive to forward state's transition to clean transportation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In honor of National Drive Electric Week, Gov. Hochul directed the state's Department of Environmental Conservation to take regulatory action against emission-producing vehicles.

Hochul is directing the department to require all new cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs produced in the state to be zero emissions by the year 2035.

The proposed step will potentially help achieve greenhouse gas reductions in the transportation sector.

"New York is a national climate leader and an economic powerhouse, and we're using our strength to help spur innovation and implementation of zero-emission vehicles on a grand scale," Hochul said. "With sustained state and federal investments, our actions are incentivizing New Yorkers, local governments, and businesses to make the transition to electric vehicles."

The state will receive $175 million dollars in federal funding to establish an electric vehicle charging network, a move that will help boost the efficiency of the new directive.

Additionally, $10 million has been added to the Drive Clean Rebate program, a program that provides new car buyers with a rebate worth up to $2000 to purchase an electric vehicle.

