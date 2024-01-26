Gov. Hochul highlights investments in Western New York included in New York State budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted investments in Western New York included in the New York State budget on Friday.
- The City of Tonawanda will receive $10 million as the WNY winner of the seventh round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
- The Village of Gowanda and the Town of Aurora/Hamlet of West Falls will receive $4.5 million each as this year’s Western New York region NY Forward winners.
- The University at Buffalo has been selected to host Empire AI, a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence center.
- Tesla to install its $500 million Dojo Supercomputer at Riverbend Gigafactory in Buffalo.
- $50 million in one-time Federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding to support locally driven anti-poverty initiatives, including $12.25 million for Buffalo.
- Organization of One Network for Regional Advanced Manufacturing Partnerships to Create Workforce Development Centers in Four High-Impact Locations Across Upstate.
- Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will receive $4 million to finance new mobile breast and prostate cancer screening vans and expand screening activities.
“It is time to right the wrongs of the past, and we are doing so by continuing our commitment to re-building and uplifting the communities around the state. These investments will help to revitalize our beautiful downtowns, create jobs to support the local economy, and provide New Yorkers with more opportunities and options for a fulfilling life ahead.”
- Gov. Hochul
You can find more details about each of the investments on the governor's website here.