Gov. Hochul: Flags to half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that flags on state buildings in New York will be flown at half-staff on September 9 in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday after seven decades on the throne. She was 96-years-old.
"Queen Elizabeth II was a force on the world stage for decades and an inspiring female leader who leaves a lasting legacy. New York joins the people of the United Kingdom and all those who are mourning in honoring her life, and we send our prayers to her family."
Governor Hochul