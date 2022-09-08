Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Hochul: Flags to half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Britain Royals
Frank Augstein/AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Britain Royals
Posted at 7:54 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 19:54:52-04

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that flags on state buildings in New York will be flown at half-staff on September 9 in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday after seven decades on the throne. She was 96-years-old.

"Queen Elizabeth II was a force on the world stage for decades and an inspiring female leader who leaves a lasting legacy. New York joins the people of the United Kingdom and all those who are mourning in honoring her life, and we send our prayers to her family."
Governor Hochul

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United