Gov. Hochul directs flags to half-staff to honor NYS Parks employee killed in Niagara County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced flags on NYS buildings will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday in honor of New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation employee Aaron J. Peters.

According to Hochul, Peters was a member of the regional sawyer crew and was killed on January 17 while involved in tree removal at Golden Hill State Park in Niagara County.

“Aaron Peters’ tragic death reminds us that New York State employees often put themselves in harm’s way while working to improve the safety of their fellow citizens and colleagues. He will not be forgotten by his friends and family, and my heart goes out to all of those whose lives he touched.” - Gov. Hochul

The governor's office said Peters worked at the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for three years and served on the regional ropes access team and sawyer crew. He also had family ties to the state park system as he was the son of recently retired Niagara Region Deputy General Manager Ron Peters and Jennifer Ray, who recently left the regional business office.