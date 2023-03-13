Gov. Hochul announces team to connect East Buffalo residents with programs and services

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Monday that $500,000 would be awarded to a local human services agency to conduct community outreach to East Buffalo households.

The outreach is aimed at helping residents gain access to government benefits, services, and programs.

These efforts were first announced in June 2022, in the immediate aftermath of the racially motivated Tops May 14 shooting that took the lives of 10 people.

"As we continue to help the East Buffalo community recover from the horrific May 14 attack, we remain committed to addressing systemic inequities that have left many of its residents behind for decades," Hochul said. "We are responding to the community's concerns and working closely with the City, the County, community members, and other partners to right the wrongs of the past, recognizing there is much work still to be done to build a fairer, more equitable future in Buffalo."

The outreach program will be run by the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers and provide benefits access and help reduce the gap between the availability of benefits and their utilization in the community.

The outreach will focus on the following zip codes: 14204, 14208, 14209, 14211, 14212, and 14215.

Outreach staff will be trained on how to identify specific social services, and housing, and how to take immediate action to address those needs, make referrals, and track the progress of benefits cases.

Residents will receive direct access to the following programs: