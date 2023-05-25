Gov. Hochul announces suspension of construction-related lane closures for upcoming holiday weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Thursday that temporary lane closures pertaining to road and bridge construction will be suspended from Friday, May 26 to Tuesday, May 30.

The halt comes during Memorial Day Weekend and is expected to ease travel for those hitting the road.

"Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the summer season, and New Yorkers across the state will be hitting the road to enjoy time with friends and family," Hochul said. "We are suspending construction on state roads to help ease traffic and ensure that everyone is able to reach their destination safely and with minimal delays. I urge everyone traveling this weekend to do their part by planning ahead and driving responsibly."

The Governor's office is urging drivers to be aware that some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs.

