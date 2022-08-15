Gov. Hochul announces projects to improve Buffalo's waterfront

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo Monday to announce projects to improve the city's waterfront.

Hochul said advanced funding from the New York Power Authority will jumpstart four major projects on the Outer Harbor and at Canalside. According to the governor's office, the projects will "complement recreation and transportation measures that will promote pedestrian access and continued equitable growth of the waterfront."

"We're writing Buffalo's comeback story, and it starts with tapping into the unlimited potential of our city, including parks, infrastructure and amenities. We're going to completely transform our waterfront into a destination for everyone to enjoy, and we're investing now to get these projects off the ground and finished earlier than expected. I thank Representative Higgins for prioritizing these projects and for his partnership to ensure that future generations of New Yorkers can enjoy all the natural beauty and recreational opportunities that our state has to offer." - Gov. Hochul

The four major projects include:

Wilkeson Pointe: ECHDC will invest $10.61 million to reconstruct the site to provide permanent amenities and refined spaces for programming and events. A permanent, seasonal comfort station including food, beverage and restrooms will be constructed with ancillary seating areas consisting of decks, lawns and sand areas. This area will become the center of activity at the site and will support programming, events and seasonal recreational activities at the facility and at adjacent lawns and open spaces. With the site heavily programmed this summer and next summer, the project will begin in fall 2023 and be open to the public in 2025. Project renderings are available here. Bell Slip: ECHDC will invest $5.83 million in the Bell Slip, with $2 million coming from Buffalo Billion 2 programming. The original Textron-Bell Aerospace "Hovercraft Building" remnants will remain as part of the site's history, while the area north of the Slip would be reorganized with enhanced landscaping, a comfort station including restrooms and parking, which together create a new sense of place for the Bell Slip. Groundbreaking is planned for early October 2022, and the new Bell Slip will open to the public in spring 2024. Project renderings are available here. Construction of the Gateway Building: ECHDC will invest $12.61 million in a multi-story, brick structure, built along the northern edge of the Main Canal and fronting the Commercial Street Bridge and Immigrant Steps. The Gateway Building will be the first stop for all visitors, providing information, public restrooms and ADA accessibility between the two-level Canalside site, while consolidating waterfront operations at the same location. Project renderings are available here. Buffalo Riverwalk Feasibility Study: The Buffalo Riverwalk will consist of a system of universally accessible and elevated walkways, fishing piers and dock level promenades along the Buffalo River and Kelly Island shoreline connecting Canalside and the Outer Harbor through a unique experience. The Buffalo Riverwalk concept is supported by the City of Buffalo and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, both of which have contributed funding toward this Study. Having already implemented the seasonal Queen City Bike Ferry and Ohio Street multi-use pathway, ECHDC will contribute $41,250 to close the gap on this $150,000 Feasibility Study and further the community's shared goal of better-connected areas of the Buffalo waterfront. The Study is currently underway with a final report coming this fall.

