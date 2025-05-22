Gov. Hochul announces projects in Tonawanda, Aurora and Gowanda as part of DRI and NY Forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul has announced projects in Tonawanda, Aurora and Gowanda as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs.

According to the governor's office a total of 22 projects have been announced — 10 in Tonawanda, the Round 7 winner of a $10 million DRI award; seven in Aurora, a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award; and five in Gowanda, also a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“Downtowns make up the heart of our communities, and investing in them means we are investing in New Yorkers. The transformational projects coming to Western New York — the part of the State where I grew up and called home — are going to create unique public spaces where residents can socialize together and explore their neighborhoods. We are building vibrant spaces while strengthening our regional economies — that’s why New York is the best place to be.” - Gov. Hochul

Below are details of the projects provided by the governor's office.

City of Tonawanda



Transform an Underutilized Ellicott Creek Site by Building "The Elli" to House a Mix of Residential and Commercial Uses ($3,400,000): Construct a new mixed-use, multi-story building on Ellicott Creek housing a range of apartment types and commercial space with access to the waterfront.

Improve Downtown Access and Waterfront Connections at the Blueways and Greenways Intermodal Hub and Canal Street Plaza ($1,934,000): Reconstruct the city parking lot adjacent to the Intermodal Hub with new paving, landscaping and lighting; commission a local artist to fabricate and install a sculpture on Canal Street Plaza; design and install seasonal sidewalls on the public pavilion; upgrade and enhance the existing waterfront pathway; and improve branding and wayfinding signage.

Renovate the Tonawanda Castle to Reignite the Event Center and Introduce Commercial Spaces ($1,093,000): Repair and improve the historic Tonawanda Castle to resume hosting banquets and events and renovate a portion of the building to house new commercial space.

Redevelop the Former American Legion into an Event Center and Overnight Suites ($1,012,000): Replace the existing elevator and renovate the top floor of the building into overnight suites to support the development of an event center in the former American Legion.

Replace the East Niagara Street Pedestrian Bridge to Strengthen Connections between Downtown and the Empire State Trail ($629,000): Replace the structurally deficient East Niagara Street Pedestrian Bridge with a new truss bridge to maintain a critical connection on the Empire State Trail.

Construct a Mixed-Use Waterfront Building on the Former Smoke on the Water Site ($500,000): Redevelop 77 Young Street by constructing a new mixed-use building housing apartments and commercial space with a waterfront deck and boat docks.

Replace and Enhance City Docking Facilities on the Erie Canal to Attract More Transient Boaters ($428,000): Replace existing dilapidated docks with new docks and wheelchair accessible gangways for small to mid-size boats, improve mooring access for larger boats and install safety railings and new utility pedestals.

Enhance and Improve Access to the Historic Long Homestead to Attract More Visitors ($324,000): Repair and replace windows at the Benjamin Long Homestead historic house museum, install a new driveway and parking spaces to improve access and construct a gazebo adjacent to the building.

Create the Downtown Tonawanda Small Project Fund ($300,000): Create a Small Project Fund to provide grants for interior and exterior renovations, capital equipment, public art and related soft costs for commercial, mixed-use and multi-family buildings.

Preserve the Historical Society of the Tonawandas Museum ($80,000): Make interior and exterior improvements necessary to preserve and enhance the Historical Society of the Tonawandas Museum housed in the historic New York Central Railroad station.

Aurora – Hamlet of West Falls



Expand Programming Capacity of the West Falls Center for the Arts ($1,245,000): Enhance the programming services provided through interior and exterior upgrades to the Center for the Arts along with the construction of an art trail and outdoor performance stage and pavilion.

Expand Capacity at the Blueberry Treehouse Farm ($784,000): Adaptively reuse a historic general store by converting it into retail space and five apartment units, while improving parking and accessibility to the Blueberry Treehouse Farm.

Transform Veterans Park, West Falls-Colden Library and West Falls Community Playground into Local Destinations ($758,000): Enhance three existing public spaces in the hamlet center that will establish new pedestrian connections, expand the total area of green space and create new family-friendly recreation.

Reinvent the West Falls Depot ($725,000): Restore a historic 1917 train depot into a mixed-use development with trailside commercial space and short-term lodging.

Building Access to West Falls by Converting a Rail Corridor into a Multi-Use Trail ($420,000): Construct a 1.5-mile extension of the Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail from Jewettville through the West Falls hamlet center.

Preserve the Dog Bar ($392,000): Preserve and enhance the only existing dining establishment in West Falls with upgraded interior and exteriors along with new outdoor dining space.

Celebrate Local Flavor at the Florence Market ($176,000): Transform a mixed-use building into a vibrant, go-to spot for fresh produce, artisan goods and daily essentials, featuring a stylish facelift with new siding, lighting and a mural.

Village of Gowanda

