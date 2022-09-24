Gov. Hochul announces phase two of third party Commercial Driver License program

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday new developments in allowing third parties to administer the Commercial Driver License road test.

The second phase of the program is expanding to public and private school bus, tour bus, and trucking companies in an effort to mitigate driver shortages across New York State.

Companies can now apply for certification through the Department of Motor Vehicles here.

"We are doing more than just getting drivers licensed and on the road — we are creating new avenues that will keep New York moving. By allowing third parties to offer road tests for truck and bus drivers, we will help get children to school, get vital goods where they need to go, and much more. My administration is committed to continuing efforts that will address commercial driver shortages, helping drive the state's economy forward." - Governor Hochul

Since launching in January, the DMV has designed training systems to certify future road test examiners and quickened the process of obtaining a Commercial Driver License.

Additionally, drivers between the ages of 18 and 20 with a valid New York State license can now apply for a Class A Commercial Driver License.

More information on the program can be found here.