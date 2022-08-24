Gov. Hochul announces over 6,000 illegal guns seized since January

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns has seized over 6,000 illegal guns across New York State since January 2022.

The task force aims to save lives by combating gun violence.

"My administration is laser-focused on stopping the devastation caused by gun violence in communities across the state, and we continue to take bold action to face this crisis head-on. This record number of gun seizures is the result of an unprecedented, nation-leading coordinated response among dedicated law enforcement professionals on the local and federal levels. I'd rather be in the crime prevention business than the crime-solving business, and thanks to the first-of-its-kind Interstate Gun Task Force, that's exactly what we are doing together." Governor Hochul

The Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns has been collaborating with law enforcement agencies in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont since its formation.

More information on the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns can be found here.