Gov. Hochul announces over $10 million to expand addiction services

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Tuesday that $10.25 million in funds will go towards expanding addiction services for underserved New Yorkers.

The funds will be administered by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports. $5.75 million will go towards the development of mobile medication units and $4.5 million towards helping 15 different providers establish street outreach units for populations that have difficulty accessing care.

"My administration will continue using every tool at our disposal to help individuals impacted by addiction and address the heart-wrenching toll overdoses have taken on communities across our state," Hochul said. "The $10.25 million announced today will help fund these critical services and help connect New Yorkers to the support and resources they need to break the vicious cycle of addiction."

Two mobile medication units will be established in two counties in Western New York. Chautauqua and Erie counties will both receive $500,000 for mobile medications units through the PROMESA Inc., providers.

BestSelf Behavioral Health, Inc. in Buffalo will receive $350,000 to support the ongoing development of its mobile medication units.