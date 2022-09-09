Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Hochul announces nominations for state historical sites, three are in Buffalo

Sept 11 Hochul
Ted Shaffrey/AP
New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation last week to phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Sept 11 Hochul
Posted at 11:47 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 11:47:29-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Friday that the New York State Board for Historic Preservation recommended adding 27 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

"New York is defined by its diverse culture and history, and we will continue efforts to keep our state's inspiring story alive," Hochul said. "Adding these 27 sites to the State and National Registers will provide support and resources to preserve their rich heritage and help ensure future generations of New Yorkers can continue to be inspired."

State and National Registers listing can help owners revitalize properties - making them eligible for public preservation programs like matching state grants and state/federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.

Three of the 27 nominations are located in Buffalo:

  • Brisbane Building
    • First opened in 1895, the Brisbane building is located in downtown Buffalo. Tenants of the building have included large anchor retail stores like Kleinhans and F.W. Woolworth's Five & Dime
  • Buffalo Public School #75 (P.S 75)
    • P.S. 75 was built in 1925 to serve the predominantly Black Emslie neighborhood in Buffalo. The school represented the Buffalo School District's efforts to expand its building inventory.
  • J.W. Ruger & Deck Bros. Building
    • This building was built in 1868 and is one of the oldest remaining small-scale industrial buildings within a historically significant manufacturing neighborhood on the south side of Buffalo. The site offers a beneficial location near canals and railroads.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United