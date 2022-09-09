Gov. Hochul announces nominations for state historical sites, three are in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Friday that the New York State Board for Historic Preservation recommended adding 27 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

"New York is defined by its diverse culture and history, and we will continue efforts to keep our state's inspiring story alive," Hochul said. "Adding these 27 sites to the State and National Registers will provide support and resources to preserve their rich heritage and help ensure future generations of New Yorkers can continue to be inspired."

State and National Registers listing can help owners revitalize properties - making them eligible for public preservation programs like matching state grants and state/federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.

Three of the 27 nominations are located in Buffalo: