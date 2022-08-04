Gov. Hochul announces new online process to choose an "X" gender marker on drivers license

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Thursday a new online process where New Yorkers can choose an "X" gender marker on their license without visiting the DMV.

This makes the process faster and easier for those who want an identifying document that accurately identifies them.

"I am excited to announce this historic change that represents another victory n our fight to help ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community," Hochul said.

This comes after Hochul announced in May that New Yorkers would have the option to change their gender marker on their IDs at all DMV offices statewide.

The new online process is available on the DMV website.

