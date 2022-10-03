Watch Now
Gov. Hochul announces new lithium-ion gigafactory in Chautauqua County

Posted at 2:21 PM, Oct 03, 2022
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Monday that Electrovaya, a lithium-ion battery producer, will build its first U.S plant in the town of Ellicott.

The new facility will produce up to 250 jobs and produce over a GWh of batteries per year.

"Thanks to state resources, Electrovaya is bringing up to 250 jobs to Chautauqua County and deepening New York's involvement in the growing clean energy sector," Hochul said. "the race is one to capture the high-paying jobs that come with clean tech, and there is no place like New York for these manufacturers to grow, operate, and thrive."

The facility will help tap into the lithium-ion battery demand for e-forklifts, e-trucks, and e-buses. Electrovaya says they selected the location because it is the best location for the company to provide services to its growing customer base.

