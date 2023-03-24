Gov. Hochul announces new bridge replacement project on I-190 in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Friday an $8.3 million project to replace the Beaver Island Parkway Bridge in Erie County.

The project is scheduled to begin the week of March 27.

A 7 News I-Team investigation previously focused on the state of the Beaver Island State Parkway Bridge, as it was named on a list of 90 Erie County bridges that were in poor condition.

Only a couple of weeks after the investigation, the state announced that a project to repair the bridge would commence in the spring of 2023.

"Grand Island is an integral international gateway for tourism and commercial traffic into New York State, welcoming millions of people from Canada each year," Hochul said. "By replacing this nearly 70-year-old bridge, the Thruway Authority continues to modernize the state's transportation infrastructure, creating an improved travel experience and easier commutes for New Yorkers."

All traffic on the Beaver Island Bridge will close on the morning of April 3. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

During construction, the 18B exit ramp from I-190 northbound will be closed. A 3.8-mile detour will direct local traffic to exit 19 (Whitehaven Road) to access I-190 northbound to southbound.

Drivers on I-190 southbound can take South Parkway exit 18 at Beaver Island State Park.