Gov. Hochul announces new actions to protect access to abortion medication in NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Tuesday that New York State will stockpile abortion medication in an effort to protect New Yorkers' access to abortion.

A five-year supply or 150,000 doses of the abortion medication Misoprostol will be stockpiled.

"Anti-choice extremists have shown that they are not stopping at overturning Roe, and they are working to entirely dismantle our country's reproductive health care system, including medication abortion and contraception," Hochul said. "New York will always be a safe harbor for abortion care, and I am taking action to protect abortion access in our State and continue to lead the nation in defending the right to reproductive autonomy."

On Monday, the Biden administration appealed Texas judge, Matthew Kacsmaryk's ruling that would potentially force the abortion pill, Mifepristone, off the market.

In addition to the stockpiling announcement, Hochul also announced that if Mifepristone is taken off the market,then the state will commit up to $20 million to providers to support access to other methods of abortion.

Mifepristone and Misoprostol are both typically prescribed with one another.