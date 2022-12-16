Gov. Hochul announces nearly $12 million in pre-k funding across state, eight WNY school districts included

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Friday $11.7 million in funding that will help expand access to Pre-K for four-year-olds across the state.

"Providing opportunities for quality Pre-K education sets up children, parents, and caretakers for success, and I'm proud to deliver this important investment for families across the state," Hochul said. 'This funding will help children in their most important stages of development and growth. As a mother, I've seen how essential these resources are and my administration is committed to ensuring every child has the opportunity to succeed in New York."

The following school districts in Western New York were awarded funding:

Buffalo City School District, $2,500,000

Newfane Central School District $470,983

Pembroke Central School District $307,615

Eden Central School District $257,328

Batavia City School District $200,000

Wyoming Central School District $140,000

Genesee Valley Central School District $140,000

Elba Central School District $117,760

More Pre-K funding will be available later through the fiscal year through a competitive award process administered by the state's education department. School districts looking to start or expand their Pre-K programs are encouraged to apply for the award.

