Gov. Hochul announces masks no longer required on public transportation in NYS

Kathy Hochul
Hans Pennink/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Hochul, New York's next governor, is set to take office on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the stroke of midnight after Gov. Andrew Cuomo's term end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
Posted at 2:57 PM, Sep 07, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In an afternoon press conference, Gov. Hochul announced that masks would no longer be required on public transportation in New York State.

Masks will additionally be optional in many settings, including for-hire vehicles, airports, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, and detention centers.

They will continue to be required in adult care facilities and health care facilities that are regulated by the state Department of Health, and in clinical settings regulated by the Office of Mental Health, Office of Addiction Services and Supports, and Office for People With Developmental Disabilities.

