Gov. Hochul announces licensed cannabis dispensary verification tool

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled the licensed cannabis dispensary verification tool on Thursday, designed to ensure consumers are shopping at New York State regulated dispensaries.

"It's critical for New York's cannabis consumers to understand the risks of buying untested, illicit products and to have the tools to guide them to the safer, legal market that's poised to open. These tools will help to protect public health and strengthen our ability to deliver the equitable cannabis market our law envisions. We will continue to work with our partners in municipalities across the state to enforce the law and shutdown illicit operators who are selling products that put New Yorkers at risk." - Governor Hochul

The verification tool will be posted in the front windows of licensed retail dispensaries before the new year. They will include a QR code with more information.

In addition, items will include a "universal symbol" to ensure it is a tested and regulated product.

In 2023, New York State will launch a public education campaign called "Why Buy Legal New York." The program will highlight the importance of purchasing legal cannabis and discuss the risks of purchasing untested products.