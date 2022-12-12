Gov. Hochul announces launch of new hate and bias prevention unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Monday a new statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit within the state's Division of Human Rights.

The new unit will be charged with leading public education and outreach efforts, as well as serving as an early detection warning system in local communities. The unit will also quickly mobilize to support areas and communities where a bias incident has occurred.

"New York State will use every tool at its disposal to eliminate hate and bias from our communities," Hochul said. "We will not let the rise in hate incidents that we see happening online, across the country and across the world, take root here at home."

As part of this new unit's mandate, the Division of Human Rights will organize 10 regional councils across the state made up of local stakeholders.

These councils will provide a place for community members to share concerns, organize educational programming, host hate crime prevention, and community healing events, conduct trainings in conflict resolution, and facilitate the filing of complaints with the division and other relevant agencies

A rapid response team will also be developed to assist communities affected by a bias or hate incident.

The Division will work with the New York State Police to educate New Yorkers on the state's hate crimes laws.