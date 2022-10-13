Gov. Hochul announces increase in financial assistance for victims and survivors of crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Thursday that victims and survivors of crime whose essential personal property was stolen, damaged, or destroyed can now receive up to $2500 to replace items.

Items that fall under reimbursement must be deemed necessary for health, safety, or welfare.

Prior to Hochul's announcement, the reimbursement rate was capped at $500, an amount that no longer was sufficient due to inflation and an increase in the cost of living.

"The cost of replacing items lost or damaged during a crime can create an unnecessary burden for victims and their families still recovering from a traumatic incident," Hochul said. "In New York, we support victims in every way possible, and I'm proud to expand this assistance to take one thing off of victims' and survivors' plates and ensure they receive the support needed to help them recover."

The up to $2500 reimbursement applies to any claim filed with the Office of Victim Services on or after Oct. 6, 2022.

Property that is eligible to be claimed includes:

Clothing like shoes, suits, and outerwear

Bedding

Mobile devices or computers

Items necessary for the safe operation of someone's personal means of transportation

Tires, a child's car seat, or a motorcycle helmet

Replacement or repair of items necessary to health like eyeglasses, hearing aids, or medical devices

Medical and counseling bills

Funeral and burial expenses

Relocation

Security system

Crime scene clean-up costs

Lost wages and support

No claim is eligible to receive more than $2500 in assistance.

The financial assistance is available at no cost to taxpayers and comes from fines, fees, and surcharges paid by convictions in state and federal courts.

