Gov. Hochul announces demobilization of state emergency response assets, personnel in WNY following storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Hochul announced Tuesday that the State's Emergency Operations Center, deployed emergency response assets, and personnel will demobilize following the weekend's record-breaking winter storm.

The storm left 80 inches of snow in Orchard Park, breaking New York State's 24-hour snowfall total record.

The record-breaking snowfall has finally stopped, and now it's time for New York's winter storm response to move to its next phase. I commend the first responders, local leaders, and community members who stepped up to meet the challenges posed by this storm. We will continue monitoring the fallout from this storm, and I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant as rain and melting snow may still lead to flooding or other dangerous conditions. Gov. Kathy Hochul

Hochul declared a State of Emergency for 11 counties prior to the storm's landfall on Thursday. The state's emergency response assets were also directed to be deployed in advance of the storm.

A federal Emergency Declaration was secured by Hochul from Pres. Biden on Nov. 20, which allowed federal assistance to supplement state and local efforts in providing emergency protective measures.

