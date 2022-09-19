Gov. Hochul announces completion of Tonawanda pharmaceutical plant

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Monday that a million-dollar expansion of a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Tonawanda has been completed.

Pine Pharmaceuticals LLC's plant tripled the size of its facility with a new $8.6 million expansion. The completed project allowed the company to add nearly 90 new full-time employees.

"Manufacturing is part of New York's legacy, and our state is home to some of the best engineers, developers, and scientists in the world," Hochul said. "Pine Pharmaceuticals investment in Western New York will help fill a critical need for U.S. manufactured drugs, retain and create much-needed jobs and continue

to boost our state's economic growth."

