Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Hochul announces actions to prevent hate crimes to protect New Yorkers

Kathy Hochul
Hans Pennink/AP
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters about legislation passed during a special legislative session in the Red Room at the state Capitol, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Kathy Hochul
Posted at 2:10 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 14:10:03-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced actions Tuesday to prevent hate crimes, promote tolerance, and protect New Yorkers.

Two pieces of legislation were signed to support hate crime prevention and education efforts:

The first piece of legislation requires those convicted of hate crimes to undergo mandatory training or counseling in hate crime prevention and education.

The second piece of legislation established a statewide campaign for the acceptance, inclusion, tolerance, and understanding of diversity.

"Our hearts are broken after a weekend during which LGBTQ Americans were massacred and Jewish New Yorkers were targeted in horrific

Hochul additionally encouraged community organizations to apply for $50 million in funding to help strengthen safety measures and protect against hate crimes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills