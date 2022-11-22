Gov. Hochul announces actions to prevent hate crimes to protect New Yorkers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced actions Tuesday to prevent hate crimes, promote tolerance, and protect New Yorkers.

Two pieces of legislation were signed to support hate crime prevention and education efforts:

The first piece of legislation requires those convicted of hate crimes to undergo mandatory training or counseling in hate crime prevention and education.

The second piece of legislation established a statewide campaign for the acceptance, inclusion, tolerance, and understanding of diversity.

"Our hearts are broken after a weekend during which LGBTQ Americans were massacred and Jewish New Yorkers were targeted in horrific

Hochul additionally encouraged community organizations to apply for $50 million in funding to help strengthen safety measures and protect against hate crimes.