Gov. Hochul announces actions to crack down on catalytic converter theft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Monday new actions to increase enforcement on catalytic converter thefts. The actions will target illegal vehicle dismantlers, also known as "chop shops."

Hochul signed legislation to combat the theft of the converters which sets restrictions on the purchase, sale, and possession of stolen catalytic converters by vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors.

Catalytic converters are a vital piece of a vehicle's exhaust system, as it breaks down pollutants that could be potentially released into the atmosphere. It can cost anywhere from $2000 to $3000 to replace a catalytic converter in order to fix the damage to a vehicle.

"Public safety is my top priority, and we're taking an aggressive, targeted approach to deter criminals from stealing catalytic converters," Hochul said. "Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed across our state and nation, and these comprehensive actions double down on our efforts to keep New Yorkers and their property safe, protecting our communities and cracking down on crime."

The New York State Police and the New York Department of Motor Vehicles were instructed to use their partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement to increase investigations in high-theft areas.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported that the number of catalytic converter thefts increased from around 1,300 in 2018 to over 52,000 in 2021.

