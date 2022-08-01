Gov. Hochul announces $682 million in funding for affordable housing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Monday that $682 million will go towards funding to create or preserve 1,600 homes across the state.

These developments will help leverage $218 million in private funding to advance efforts such as reducing homelessness and securing safe and secure housing opportunities for New Yorkers.

"We are working tirelessly to expand much-needed affordable housing across New York State, and these new developments will help us build towards a more stable and equitable future for the next generation," Gov. Hochul said.

The awards will go towards affordable housing efforts in six different New York State regions.

Whitney Apartments in Buffalo's West Village Historic District will receive $31 million.

About 135 apartments in the complex will receive substantial repairs and improvements in order to enhance the quality of life and improve safety. Twenty-one apartments will be reserved for homeless veterans.