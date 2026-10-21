Gov. Hochul announces $6 million for Millrace Park project in Buffalo's Larkin District

BUFFALO, Ohio — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $6 million state grant Wednesday to support the construction of Millrace Park in Buffalo's Larkin District.

The park will serve as a catalyst for $50 million worth of new private sector investments around the park, including residential, retail, restaurants and hospitality.

The grant for the park, which is located at 822 Seneca Street, is from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).

The park is slated to open in fall 2028.

The park, which will be owned and operated by nonprofit Millrace Park Inc., will have a playground, minigolf, tetherball, bocce ball, a tennis court, restrooms, a lawn, shade structures and more.

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“Investing in such a creative public space like Millrace Park while encouraging private-sector investment in nearby properties is the best of both worlds and exactly the type of project that public and private partners should work together to build,” Hochul said. “I’m pleased to add to the wide range of support for this project, including the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, National Grid, the City of Buffalo and the Zemsky Family.”

The entire park project is approximately $8 million. In addition to the $6 million state grant, the project has also been awarded $1 million from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr Foundation, $1 million from the Zemsky Family and $250,000 from the National Grid's Urban Center/Commercial District Revitalization Program.

DASNY President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said that Hochul understands that investing in public spaces helps drive economic growth and creates new opportunities for communities.

"Millrace Park is a great example of how State funding can support neighborhood revitalization while encouraging additional private investment. DASNY is proud to administer this $6 million grant and work with our partners to help bring a new gathering place to Buffalo’s Larkin District that residents, families and visitors can enjoy for years to come," Rodriguez said.

The park project comes after more than $100 million in private funding has been invested into the historic Larkin District in recent years. More than 2 million square feet has been redeveloped into commercial, residential, restaurants and a growing area of retail shops in the district.

State Sen. April N.M. Baskin said the park project is an important investment in the future of the area.

"This park will be a new place for children to play and families to spend time together," Baskin said. "I'm glad to see New York State supporting projects that strengthen our neighborhoods and create spaces residents can enjoy for years to come."