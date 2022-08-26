Gov. Hochul announces $4 million to promote diversity in mental health professions

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Hochul announced today that $4 million in federal funding will support underrepresented students pursuing a mental health degree across SUNY and CUNY campuses.

This collaboration aims to tackle the lack of diversity in the mental health field in an effort to improve the care of marginalized individuals seeking help.

$2 million will be allocated to both 16 SUNY campuses and 18 CUNY campuses for tuition aid and internships.

"As we continue to strengthen our health care system in New York, we must ensure that we build a diverse and inclusive workforce. This partnership will provide incentives for underrepresented students to enroll or remain in mental health programs - helping diversify our future workforce and ensure that all communities are well-served by our public health care system." Governor Hochul

Students eligible for assistance include:



Those who are multilingual

Those who are enrolled in a language-specific degree program

Those who are of Cuban, Mexican, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, Latinx, or Spanish origin, or who are Native American, Alaska Native, Black, African American, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander

More information can be found here.