Gov. Hochul announces $390 million to build affordable homes across NYS, two projects planned for WNY

In this image from video provided by the New York Office of the Governor, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a news briefing, in New York, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Minnesota health officials on Thursday reported the state's first confirmed case of the omicron COVID-19 variant, in a man who had attended an anime conference in New York City in late November. (New York Office of the Governor via AP)
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jan 19, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Hochul announced Thursday that over $390 million in funding will go towards the creation or preservation of over 1,600 affordable, sustainable, and supportive homes across the state.

"As our state stares down a severe housing crisis, this investment to create and preserve more than 1,600 new homes marks an important step toward addressing New York's housing shortage," Hochul said. "Building, preserving, and stabilizing our housing supply is a top priority for my administration, and I remain committed to bringing forth solutions - like the New York Housing Compact - to ensure that we have ample, safe, and affordable housing for anyone who wants to call New York home."

The award will go towards 10 different projects across five different regions in New York State. Two of the projects are in the Western New York Area:

$17.7 million will go towards the Magnolia Housing Scattered Site project in Erie and Niagara Counties:

  • This project will help preserve affordability and provide rehabilitation for four existing housing developments in the counties. Austin Manor and Gratwick Manor in Buffalo, Haskell Stovroff in the town of Cheektowaga, and Elizabeth Harvey in NorthTonawanda will all receive funding towards upgrades. Among these improvements include the installation of new appliances, windows, LED lighting, HVAC systems, and water heaters in the aforementioned four developments.

$40.1 million will go towards Pan American Square in Buffalo's North Park neighborhood:

  • The development will consist of three four-story buildings, with a total of 150 homes. 80 of these apartments will be reserved for individuals with mental illness. Another 20 homes will be reserved for those experiencing homelessness.

