Gov. Hochul announces 213 people arrested for impaired driving during Thanksgiving holiday crackdown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Friday that the New York State Police issued 14,063 tickets and arrested 213 people for impaired driving during a Thanksgiving traffic enforcement initiative.

927 crashes were also investigated during the weekend, three of which were fatal. The enforcement initiative ran from Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 27.

"Drinking before getting behind the wheel, speeding, and distracted driving are all poor choices that can have life-altering consequences," Hochul said. "I want to commend the efforts of law enforcement members who worked through the holiday period to crack down on impaired and reckless driving. Their hard work is contributing to keeping New York's roadways amongst the safest in the nation."

Regular patrols were supplemented statewide by police, which included fixed sobriety checkpoints, an underage drinker initiative, and an "Operation Hang Up" initiative that targeted distracted drivers.

Speeding tickets made up a majority of the tickets with 4,757 being issued during the weekend. Seatbelt violations were second with 1,791 and distracted driving and "move-over law" tickets were third and fourth with 425 and 131 tickets, respectively.